Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell address those romance rumours Dianne Buswell recently confirmed her split from Anthony Quinlan

There's no denying that Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have grown close during their time on Strictly Come Dancing. And after pictures emerged showing Dianne heading to Joe's flat after a long day of training, the pair added fuel to the romance rumours. In the latest video shared to social media sensation Joe's YouTube page, the pair poked fun at the rumours, with Joe saying: "We're getting the video in early this week, check us out. It's the end of the week and we’re already smashing it out. Go team Joanne. As you can see, Dianne and myself. We’re in my house."

Showing off his sense of humour, he joked: "Dianne's around my house, I can’t believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne's around my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we're going out with each other." Newly-single Dianne added: "It must mean that. Hello, boyfriend." Joe then remarked: "If a girl comes round a boy's house for a YouTube video, definitely boyfriend and girlfriend."

The post comes shortly after professional dancer Dianne announced she had parted ways from Emmerdale actor boyfriend Anthony Quinlan. A representative for the Strictly star confirmed the sad news to HELLO! , saying: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance they have separated but they still remain close friends." Shortly after, Anthony dismissed the Strictly "curse" as the reason for their breakup. "We're still really good friends - it's just distance played a part," he told Daily Star. "There were all these rumours about the Strictly curse but it wasn't that."

Commenting on Dianne's partnership with Joe, he added: "I'm actually rooting for Joe and Dianne. They're doing absolutely amazing in strictly and I still think the world of the girl. We were really close, it just wasn't meant to be." The pair first started dating towards the end of last year when Gemma Atkinson - who appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly - introduced them to one another.

