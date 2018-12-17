Peter Andre addresses reports that children will not spend Christmas with mum Katie Price The singer sent out a message to fans over the weekend

The festive season is all about family and Peter Andre has made it clear that his two eldest children, Princess and Junior, will be spending time with all of their loved ones this Christmas, including their mother Katie Price.

Junior, 13, and 11-year-old Princess currently live with Peter along with their two younger siblings Amelia, four, Theo, two, and their mother Emily MacDonagh, but according to the father-of-four, the older children will be spending this Christmas Day at home with their mum.

Fans had begun to speculate that the children would be spending the holidays with their dad after the Mysterious Girl singer spoke about his plans for Christmas Day in an interview, saying: "There are kids everywhere and we do all the traditional stuff. The mince pies and carrots are left out the night before, then the kids wake up in the morning with stockings at the end of their beds.

"We have a big English breakfast, then sit in a circle to open our presents. We have lunch, go for a walk, then pass out in front of the TV with chocolates."

However, Peter, 45, took to Twitter on Sunday to shut down rumours that his eldest children wouldn't be spending time with their mum during the holidays. Writing to his 3.34 million followers the TV presenter said: "I never normally respond to anything. But of course, the children (j and p) will be with their mum for Christmas. This was always the case. And so they should. She is their mum. Have a good day."

Peter, who is about to embark on a countrywide tour to celebrate 25 years in the music industry, has received tons of praise from fans following the statement.

“You shouldn’t have to explain yourself to anyone Pete. Have a lovely Christmas,” one fan replied, with another writing: “No need to respond/justify anything as we know how much family means to u :) Who they’re with or why is no one's business as long as they’re happy which they are as you always make sure.”