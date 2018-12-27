Eamonn Holmes opens up about his and Ruth Langsford's Christmas disagreement Uh oh!

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about one cheeky disagreement he had with wife Ruth Langsford this year – and it all comes down to their table decorations! The star took to social media to share some snaps of his favourite Christmassy tableware, admitting that Ruth didn't like his Santa-themed salt and pepper shakers. "Why are we even debating this? My Santa Cellars versus Ruth's. Game over I think you'll agree," he captioned the tongue-in-cheek post. Earlier in the year, Eamonn had shared with his fans that he loves to go all-out with his Christmas decorations, while Ruth prefers to keep it simple.

Plenty of Eamonn's fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "I'm with Eamonn on this one... Santa wins every time," and another adding: "Ruth's are very tasteful, and Eamonn's are well, very Eamonn! (That's a compliment by the way)!"

Eamonn revealed the cause of his disagreement with Ruth

Eamonn also shared a sweet insight into he and Ruth's festive celebrations, posting a photograph of his Christmas breakfast with his wife. It looks like the pair tucked into scrambled egg and smoked salmon during the morning, accompanied by a big cup of tea – though the champagne glasses were set out ready for later.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes snaps at Ruth Langsford during Christmas rant on This Morning

The happy couple have had a busy year, and no doubt enjoyed spending some quality time together over Christmas. Eamonn admitted that they had been working apart a lot earlier in December, admitting on social media: "First weekend together in ages. Enjoying every minute of our catch up time."

Eamonn also shared a sweet picture of their dog Maggie on Christmas Day

They've certainly had an incredible twelve months, with Eamonn collecting his OBE at the palace, and the pair presenting the royal wedding coverage of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials in October. Eamonn took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to thank all his followers for their support throughout 2018, writing: "Thank you to each one of you who take the time and trouble to follow me. Compliments of the season to you and yours. Let's keep Twittering away."

READ: Take a peek inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m mansion