Eamonn Holmes shares his top nine photos as he dedicates message to his loyal fans What a year it's been for Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes has had an amazing year both in his work and family life, and many of these highlights have been documented on social media. Joining in with the mass of Instagram users who have been posting their top nine photos from 2018, Eamonn shared the round-up of his most liked pictures, before taking time to thank his loyal fans for their support and interest in his life. Photos from the This Morning host's collage included one of him receiving his OBE from the Queen in June, and another taken from his son Declan's wedding in August. Eamonn's mum Josie turned 90 in December, and the TV star flew to north Belfast to throw a surprise birthday party for her – an image that also made it onto the top nine.

Eamonn Holmes shared his top nine Instagram photos from the year

Much-loved for his humour, a picture of Eamonn dressed up as Donald Trump was among the pictures. Earlier in the year Eamonn also caught shingles and had posted a photo of his face covered in a nasty rash back in August, which had attracted a lot of attention – so there was no surprise that it also ranked in his most popular photos – although Eamonn would probably like to have forgotten about that low-light of his otherwise positive year! Writing besides the picture, Eamonn shared: "From my Mum's 90th Birthday, a new job on Talk Radio, an OBE from HM The Queen , My first child Married , to catching Shingles .... 2018 you kept me busy. #HappyNewYear Insta followers & thank you for your interest and support."

Eamonn has been enjoying spending some time with his family over the Christmas break

Over the Christmas holidays, Eamonn has been able to enjoy some quality time with his family during a rare period where both he and wife Ruth Langsford have both been off from work. The happy couple have had a busy year, and Eamonn admitted that they had been working apart a lot earlier in December, writing on social media: "First weekend together in ages. Enjoying every minute of our catch up time."

Known for their bickering, Eamonn and Ruth didn’t go throughout Christmas without any disagreements – this time about the table decorations! Taking to Instagram, the star shared some snaps of his favourite Christmassy tableware, admitting that Ruth didn't like his Santa-themed salt and pepper shakers. "Why are we even debating this? My Santa Cellars versus Ruth's. Game over I think you'll agree," he captioned the tongue-in-cheek post.

One of Eamonn Holmes' highlights of the year - collecting his OBE

