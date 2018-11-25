Heartbreak for David and Victoria Beckham following second burglary attempt This is the second robbery attempt in a month

David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds mansion has been targeted for the second time in a month by burglars. The couple have been left shaken, reports The Sun, after it a man attempted to break into their home on 14 November. As a result of their tightened security, he was quickly chased off by several members of staff and dogs who are there protecting the property. According to the report, no arrests have been made, but Thames Valley Police confirmed that they were investigating after a man was behaviour suspiciously near the house.

David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds mansion has been targeted by burglars again

This is the second break-in incident, with the first happening in October while the family were on in Sydney, Australia. The Beckham family split their time between their homes in West London, the Cotswolds and LA, and they also own a property in Miami. Their country retreat in the Cotswolds is where the family throw many parties, including a recent birthday celebration for Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana. The families – who are close friends – were pictured together during the summer in the Grade II-listed barns at the property. It also boasts nine bedrooms, and stunning period features, as well as a wood fire oven. Last Christmas, the Beckhams also spent Christmas there.

It was recently revealed that Victoria spent an estimated £30,000 on installing an artificial grass tennis court at the mansion in a bid to help her 16-year-old son Romeo achieve his dreams of being a professional tennis player. David and Victoria are also planning to create a fairytale garden at their country home, as part of an ongoing renovation, after enlisting three-time Chelsea Flower Shower winner Marcus Barnett to design it, which will include a pergola, natural swimming pond that uses water recycled from the main house, and a fruit orchard with 23 different types of trees. The couple will be planting plum, pear, crab apple, wild cherry and witch hazel trees – ideal for health-conscious Victoria to prepare some nutritious homemade treats.

