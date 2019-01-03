Lisa Armstrong messages Candice Brown after she's targeted on social media Lisa has experienced her fair share of negative comments in the past

Lisa Armstrong has shown her support for Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown after she was targeted by a group of online trolls following her appearance on the baking show's New Year's Day special. Candice had joined fellow finalists on The Great Festive Bake Off, but the positive experience soon turned sour when she was criticised for making a lipstick cake. Defiantly standing up against the naysayers, Candice took to Twitter soon after the show aired, and wrote: "Also for the trolls on here – New Year's resolution for you – try being nice." Lisa – who too has experience her fair share of negative comments online – later sent Candice a supportive message, which read: "Ignore the idiots babe, you are beautiful inside and out!" Showing her appreciation, Candice responded: "You too beautiful lady."

Lisa Armstrong has defended Candice Brown on social media

This isn’t the first time that Candice has been victim to abuse on social media. In September, the former teacher appeared on Lorraine fighting back tears as she opened up about her body shaming ordeal. Online users had written cruel comments about Candice after photos were published of her in a bikini on a recent holiday to Las Vegas, and she admitted that it had knocked her confidence in the run up to her wedding. Speaking to host Lorraine Kelly, she said: "I put my wedding dress on and I burst into tears because I was terrified I wasn’t going to fit into it. It’s fine, but also what precedent are we setting for young girls and young boys, and I get married in two and a half weeks, I’m fine the way I am."

Candice appeared on the GBBO Christmas special

Candice then sent out a defiant message to the online bullies, saying: “Everybody’s fine the way they are. You look at Tess Holliday on the front of Cosmopolitan, she looks incredible. Who are these people to say ‘that’s not right. You should be this, you should be that?’ No, because Instagram isn’t real life. Real life is that. Real life is wobbly bits and stretch marks. I love cake, I love baking, it’s going to happen, I have an incredible fiancée, I have incredible friends and family, but I am also human. I’m annoyed at myself that it got to me. But it did. On the other side of that, I’m OK now. We need to be setting a better precedent for the younger generation.”

