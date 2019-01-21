Faye Tozer's husband pays the sweetest tribute to Strictly Come Dancing star The Steps singer has partnered up with Giovanni Pernice once again!

With the Strictly Come Dancing tour well and truly underway, Faye Tozer's husband Michael Smith has revealed how proud he is of the Steps singer. The mum-of-one, who reached the finals in the latest series, has been partnered up with Giovanni Pernice once again for the nationwide tour. Sharing a snap of Faye's Charleston to the Sound of Music's The Lonely Goatherd, Michael gushed: "Still one of my favourite things over the last 11 and a bit years of knowing this amazing woman... @fayetozersmith and @pernicegiovann1 (not forgetting @lubamushtuk and her herd)." He added: "Absolutely nailed it again last night."

During the BBC show last year, Faye admitted that it was hard being away from her family due to the hectic schedule. "It's always tricky being away from home," she told The Sun. "You just have to keep your head above water. We’ve just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate - I think that's the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other." The singer and her husband Michael have been married for nine years, are also proud parents to their son, nine-year-old Benjamin.

Michael has been vocal about his support for his wife. On their ninth wedding anniversary in December, he shareda series of images, including one from their wedding day. "Happy 9th Anniversary @Faye_Tozer I love you more than chocolate," he said. "Nine years ago, right now, I was sitting on the sofa feeling rough, happy, scared, nervous, excited, sick and most of all confused. How could someone like @Faye_Tozer want to marry my dozy ass? Well, I still think it was the best decision she ever made, we rock!"

