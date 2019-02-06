Strictly Come Dancing cast enjoy sweet group outing as they reach end of tour They only have a handful of shows left to do

The Strictly class of 2018 have had a busy start to the year, touring around the UK with the hugely fun Strictly Come Dancing Live! But all good things must come to an end, and with just a few more shows left to do, the celebrities and professional dancers marked the tour's imminent end with a cute night out together. Aljaz Skorjanec, Janette Manrara, Ashley Roberts, Joe Sugg, Dianne Buswell and Giovanni Pernice are just some of the Strictly stars who headed out for a game of bowling together on Tuesday evening after their Nottingham performance.

Ashley shared a video of boyfriend Giovanni

The dancers shared videos of the night on their Instagram Stories, which showed them looking relaxed together while they all had a go at knocking down the pins. Ashley shared a video of her boyfriend Giovanni's attempt on the lane, captioning it "Paso bowling". Janette shared a video of her husband Aljaz scoring a strike, before posting one of herself hilariously sending her own ball down the gutter - poor Janette! One person who was noticeably missing was Strictly winner Stacey Dooley, who had joined her co-stars on stage a few hours before. But she was back with the cast by Wednesday afternoon to dazzle crowds with the next show!

Amy Dowden shared this video on her Instagram Stories

The tour will put on another performance in Nottingham on Wednesday night, before heading down to London for the last four shows at Wembley and the 02 Arena. After that, Strictly fans will have to wait until later in the year for the next series...

