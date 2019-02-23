Louise Redknapp posts cryptic Instagram message about emotional turmoil It's already been a year of ups and downs

It's been a big year for singer and former Strictly star Louise Redknapp - and we're only two months in! The 44-year-old very recently announced a new record deal with Warner Music UK, after having to temporarily pull out of her role in the 9 to 5 musical because of an injury. With such a roller coaster of emotions to deal with in a short amount of time, it's little wonder that the star has shared an inspirational - yet pretty cryptic - quote on her Instagram feed. The quote read: "Someday everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason." She captioned the quote with a black love heart, and wrote alongside it: "Have a beaut Saturday x." Louise then went on to enjoy the sunny weekend on a photo shoot.

Next month, the mum-of-two is expected to make her return to the stage as Violet Newstand in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical. She is currently being replaced by West End regular, Caroline Sheen. Just after her accident, Louise shared a photo on Instagram of her injuries, and said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. She also revealed that the extent of her fall had meant that she needed to have ten stitches on her chin.

But things are looking up for Louise, as she seems to be recovering well. She is also very excited about reviving her music career after signing the major contract earlier this month. The star shot to fame as part of the 1992 girl band Eternal, and went on to release three successful solo albums, selling over 15 million records worldwide. We can't wait to see what comes next!

