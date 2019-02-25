Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals in stripes! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other ladies rocking the trend
Royals in stripes! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other ladies rocking the trend

You can never go wrong with stripes

Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing EditorLondon

You can never go wrong with stripes, and these royal ladies know it! From the Duchess of Sussex to Queen Letizia of Spain, these royals have at least one striped item in their coveted wardrobe. Whether it's a more casual piece, like a trusty Breton long-sleeved tee (a favourite of Duchess Kate's), to a funky, multi-coloured striped dress (as seen on Letizia), our favourite royal ladies are proving the trend is here to stay.

On her tour of Morocco in February 2019, Meghan showed stripes work for maternity wear as she dressed her growing baby bump in a navy and white jumper. The Duchess looked ready for spring, completing her casual look with black skinny jeans, slouchy black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman and a green J Crew Field Mechanic Jacket. We love the little detail on Meghan's jumper – a zip on the right-hand side.

Let's take a look at other royals in stripes…

The Duchess of Cambridge is a BIG fan of stripes – in particular, Breton-striped tees. Pictured with Prince George in 2015, Kate is seen wearing a laid-back ME-EM top at a polo match.

The mum-of-three embraced the 2018 heatwave in a striped Zara dress, which sold for just £39.99. The off-the-shoulder number featured a flattering ruched bodice.

Queen Letizia of Spain attended an awards dinner in Madrid wearing a glittering Nina Ricci striped midi in December 2016.

In December 2016, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed she's also the Queen of mixed prints in this Mary Katrantzou maxi dress at the Carré Theatre in Amsterdam.

Princess Eugenie wore this shoulder-baring look for the VIP preview of the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2016 at London's Royal Academy of Arts in June.

The trend has been reigning in royals' wardrobes for decades! Picture proof: Princess Diana is super chic at Royal Ascot back in 1987.

Even the Queen has worn stripes. Her Majesty arrives in a shimmery number for a night at the theatre in 2012.

Just wow! Diana looking the epitome of elegance at An Accidental Hero premiere in 1993, wearing one of her go-to designers, Catherine Walker.

Dubbed the most beautiful member of the royal family, Lady Amelia Windsor looks fashion week-ready in a striped blouse and skirt, with an asymmetrical black jumper.

We want Sarah, Duchess of York to pull out this golden oldie from her wardrobe!

Meghan's on-trend striped cream dress by Altuzarra featured a thick belt and big round buttons.

Proving stripes are for mini royals too, Princess Eugenie looks adorable at sports day in a red and white striped combo.

Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi wearing the classic striped jumper we all own.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden pulls off a chevron-style maxi skirt, paired with a simple navy tee.

Princess Charlene of Monaco opted for this bold look to attend the Dior Cruise Collection cocktail party in 2014.

Alongside her husband King Philippe, Queen Mathilde of Belgium sported a colorful Natan dress in Ghent in April 2016.

In November 2015, Queen Rania of Jordan – with a suit-clad Queen Letizia – rocked an eye-catching Proenza Schouler skirt for a visit to the Molecular Biology Center at the Universidad Autonoma in Madrid.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex cheered in her Emilia Wickstead dress at Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in June 2015.

