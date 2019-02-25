Royals in stripes! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other ladies rocking the trend

© Photo: Getty Images

You can never go wrong with stripes, and these royal ladies know it! From the Duchess of Sussex to Queen Letizia of Spain, these royals have at least one striped item in their coveted wardrobe. Whether it's a more casual piece, like a trusty Breton long-sleeved tee (a favourite of Duchess Kate's), to a funky, multi-coloured striped dress (as seen on Letizia), our favourite royal ladies are proving the trend is here to stay.

On her tour of Morocco in February 2019, Meghan showed stripes work for maternity wear as she dressed her growing baby bump in a navy and white jumper. The Duchess looked ready for spring, completing her casual look with black skinny jeans, slouchy black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman and a green J Crew Field Mechanic Jacket. We love the little detail on Meghan's jumper – a zip on the right-hand side.

Let's take a look at other royals in stripes…