The heartbreaking way Rachael Bland's son refers to late mum months after her death The BBC 5 Live presenter passed away in September 2018

Rachael Bland's husband Steve has opened up about the heartbreaking way their son Freddie refers to his late mum. Rachael, a BBC 5 Live presenter, sadly passed away in September 2018 after losing her battle with breast cancer. During an interview with Lorraine on Tuesday, Steve admitted that Freddie, three, still refers to his mum in the present tense.

"He doesn't understand anything about what's happened," Steve said. "He still talks about Rachel in the present tense. His grief will come and go. Probably when he is four, five or six, we can see how it's really affecting him but right now he is a really happy little boy."

Steve Bland revealed their son Freddie speaks about his late mum in the present tense

Steve continued: "Freddie is great, he started preschool the week after she died, he's come on leaps and bounds. He's mischievous and loves adventure. I will try and talk to him as much as possible. We have a great support network around us, loads of friends and family, he will be just fine. It's a big hole that will never be filled. And we will be fine, we told her we would be, so we will be."

MORE: Duchesses Kate and Meghan to attend special royal celebration

Rachael inspired many by speaking honestly about her battle with cancer. She launched a podcast with fellow cancer patients and managed to start a book dedicated to her son Freddie. Steve said: "She started it at the end of June when she knew her health wasn't so good and by the end of August – she died at the start of September – she had written 85,000 words and it's 85,000 words that are good words. It's not angry, it's not bitter, there's no resentment. It's all of her personality and humour and spirit. It's not about cancer, it's not a sad book, it's a happy book." Admitting that at first it was painful to read, Steve added: "I've read it so many times now… now I want to smile when I read it. I hear her saying the words to me. It's beautiful."

Rachael sadly passed away in September 2018

Steve announced his wife's death in September, by sharing a beautiful selfie of the couple. In a heart-wrenching caption, he told her Twitter followers: "Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You'll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx."

MORE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares rare loving photo with husband Marius Lepure

The sad news came two days after Rachael revealed she only had days to live. Taking to social media on Monday, the radio host posted a heartfelt message, which read: "In the words of the legendary Frank S - I'm afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I'm told I've only got days. It's very surreal."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.