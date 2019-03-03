Louise Redknapp joins younger brother on double date Oh what a night!

Louise Redknapp has been a busy bee since re-launching her solo pop career last month, but the star found time to let her hair down over the weekend - on a double date with her little brother! The 44-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Saturday evening as she headed out in a taxi with her friend and social media manager Lewis Shaw who she was taking as her plus-one. In the video, she revealed: "Me and Lewis are on our way out, we're actually going to meet my baby brother who is on a date this evening and has asked me to go along, which is a bit strange but I've agreed to it and I'm dragging Lewis along." She then added: "We're on our way Sam, good luck," before blowing a kiss to her loved-up sibling.

See Louise's Instagram Stories

The fun night out came a week after the mum-of-two posted an inspirational post about life choices. Last Saturday, she uploaded the quote, which read: "Someday everything will make perfect sense. So for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason." And things are certainly looking up for the former Strictly star, who divorced Jamie Redknapp in 2017. She has just signed a major contract with Warner Music UK and is expected to make her return to the stage as Violet Newstand in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical later this month.

Louise spoke out about her divorce from Jamie last month on Jamie Theakston's Heart breakfast show. She said: "Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good." It certainly looks like shes enjoying single life!

