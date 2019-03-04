Joe Sugg pens emotional message to Dianne Buswell as she reaches special milestone These two are so cute together!

Joe Sugg was a proud boyfriend on Sunday, as Dianne Buswell embarked on her own UK tour. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer started her Here Come the Girls show on Sunday alongside Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt, and Joe couldn’t resist telling his 5.8 million Instagram followers just how delighted he was for her.

Sharing a photo of himself and Dianne cuddling up together at the beach, Joe wrote: "So proud of this one today! The opening night of her #hctgtour! She’s worked her absolute socks off day in day out and put everything into this. From what I’ve seen of the little sneak peeks she’s shown me this week I just know it’s going to be a great show! Break a leg @diannebuswell and the rest of the gang! Sending you all the love for tonight."

Joe Sugg sent a supportive message to Dianne as she started her tour

While Joe may not be joining her on the tour, Dianne has previously revealed that she has taken a fun tip from her boyfriend that she will be surprising her fellow dancers with backstage. "I'm going to be taking my camera on tour with us," she told HELLO! in last week's issue. "I'm definitely going to be taking some backstage footage of us. But do you know what else I'll be doing, I'm going to take a leaf out of Joe's book and do a few pranks." Taking it in her stride, she warn: "Yeah, they're coming for you. Have eyes at the back of your heads girls because I'm coming for you."

Dianne told HELLO! all about her new tour with Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt

The new show will have an exciting mix of individual performances and group numbers with their supporting dance partners. Its launch coincides with the news that both Dianne and her co-star Amy Dowden have been confirmed to join the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers line-up once again for 2019, alongside the likes of Kevin and Karen Clifton, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, and Neil and Katya Jones.

