Strictly's Joe Sugg has some exciting news - see his sweet announcement

It's been an incredible few months for Joe Sugg, and things just keep getting better and better. The Strictly Come Dancing star has been voted this year's Social Media Superstar at The Global Awards 2019. Taking to his Twitter page after Thursday's star-studded ceremony at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, he wrote: "Thank you so much to everyone that voted for me I appreciate ya. It’s been such an incredible year for me and it’s all down to your support #GlobalAwards2019 @global @CapitalOfficial."

Joe Sugg has been named this year's Social Media Superstar

Last year, Joe took part in Strictly and reached the finals with his dance partner Dianne Buswell. The couple confirmed their romance a day after the final. News of their relationship didn't come as much of a surprise as their chemistry on the dancefloor was evident. They have since been happily posting lovely pictures on social media and Dianne has even appeared in Joe's vlogs. After his stint on Strictly, Joe teamed up with the champion, Stacey Dooley, to present BBC One's annual New Year's Eve London concert.

Earlier this year, the stars reunited with the rest of their Strictly family for the nationwide tour. Meanwhile, Joe has been every inch the doting proud boyfriend as Dianne embarked on her own UK tour. The professional dancer started her Here Come the Girls show on Sunday alongside Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt, and Joe couldn't resist telling his 5.8 million Instagram followers just how delighted he was for her. Sharing a photo of himself and Dianne cuddling up together at the beach, Joe wrote: "So proud of this one today! The opening night of her #hctgtour!"

He added: "She's worked her absolute socks off day in day out and put everything into this. From what I've seen of the little sneak peeks she's shown me this week I just know it's going to be a great show! Break a leg @diannebuswell and the rest of the gang! Sending you all the love for tonight."

