Strictly star Karen Clifton's barbers speak out after making her cry This is what they had to say…

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton left the barbers in tears at the beginning of the week, after being turned away by a male hairdresser. Karen was told that they didn't cut women's hair, despite the fact that she had been in the establishment twice before. After speaking out about her experience on social media, the barbers – Jack's of London – have spoken out in response to her claims and explained their reasons for turning her away. In a lengthy social media post, they wrote: "Earlier this morning TV celebrity Karen Clifton was informed that Jacks of London does not cater for women. Her experience has alerted us to the need to make it explicit to our entire team that Jacks of London DOES give barber cuts to everyone, regardless of gender."

Karen Clifton cried after being turned away from Jacks of London

They continued: "However, we must also emphasise that Jacks of London is a barber store, specialising in barber cuts." The barbers explained that while they cut for all genders, not all the staff are trained in the specific style that Karen currently has. They said: "Indeed, Karen Clifton has had her short hair done twice before at our store without event. But these are specific styles. Many of our barbers have had barber AND hairdressing training, but not all. Barbers and hairdressers require different skills and training; a hairdresser may stumble over cutting a pattern in a fade while a barber would struggle to cut a bob. This is why there tends to be a gender divide between hair salons and barbershops, but for anyone of any gender who wants an undercut, as Karen currently sports, a tight fade or a short, back and sides, Jacks of London barbers CAN AND WILL deliver."

The Strictly Come Dancing star spoke about her ordeal on social media

Jacks of London finished off the message by offering an apology to Karen. "We sincerely apologise to @karencliftonofficial for the treatment she received this morning and would welcome her back to Jacks anytime. #wesupportkarenclifton." Karen hasn’t responded to the apology, but instead went to get her haircut somewhere else following the incident. Her boyfriend David Webb shared a photo of her at the new barbers, and thanked them for "putting a smile on @karencliftonofficial's face." Karen has been sporting short hair for the past few months, having decided to go for the chop after the Strictly final in December.Talking to HELLO!, Karen explained: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." The star had been inspired by TV presenter Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I want. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

