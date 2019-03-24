Robbie Williams gives rare glimpse into family life in new photo with his children The Angels singer shares three children with wife Ayda Field

Robbie Williams has taken a well-deserved break from touring, and is currently enjoying a family skiing holiday with wife Ayda Field and their three young children. The doting dad was pictured holding the hands of daughter Teddy, six, and four-year-old Charlie, with the trio all wrapped up in their ski jackets and winter hats. "Daddy time," Ayda captioned the photo, which was posted on Instagram Stories. Robbie and Ayda are also parents to baby daughter Coco, who they welcomed via a surrogate in September. Like with their oldest two children when they were babies, the celebrity couple prioritise Coco's privacy and so far have only posted one picture of the little girl.

Robbie Williams and his two oldest children Teddy and Charlie

Ayda previously revealed that their family life was "happy chaos" during an interview with HELLO!. She said: "It's always busy in the Williams household. There are lots of fun projects happening, but I don't want to give anything away yet. Rob and I would be bored if we weren't doing anything. We always convince ourselves we're going to take a year off, but then we get excited about new projects. And our kids love the experience. We're like a happy caravan. We explore the world and go on new adventures."

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field

The doting parents have a long list of high-profile friends, and made the exception at letting Teddy's face pictured for her starring role in October – where she was one of the bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. The little girl looks just like her famous dad, and appeared to adore being in the limelight, waving to the crowds and even asking Sarah, Duchess of York, whether she was the Queen.

Little Teddy certainly has a big character, and Robbie may even have competition in the future when it comes to his singing career. The little girl has been featuring in a range of videos recently, which have shown her singing and dancing at her family home in LA. Ayda recently shared footage of her rapping with her dad at the dinner table, and another of her singing about their Christmas while at Robbie's recording studio.

Robbie previously opened up about Teddy's star qualities during an interview with the Daily Star on Sunday's TV Life magazine, saying: "Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

