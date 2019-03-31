Jools Oliver looks identical to daughters in rare childhood photo Amazing genes...

We had to take a double look at the latest photo shared by Jools Oliver - because it's so easy to confuse her for one of her three daughters in the picture. Mum-of-five Jools uploaded a throwback photo from her childhood when she was a young girl, posing alongside her own mum, Felicity. Jools - who is married to TV chef Jamie Oliver - looks identical to her three kids Poppy, 17, Daisy, 15,and Petal, 9. Fans were quick to point out the resemblances, with one writing: "Poppy and Petal are so much like you!" while another wrote: "Lovely picture. You look so much like your littlest daughter!"

READ: Alex Jones reveals her secret miscarriage heartache

READ: Eamonn Holmes poses for rare photo with lookalike brothers

Jools, 44, paid tribute to her mother, writing the caption: "Happy Mother's Day mum you are what they call 'an absolute legend'. We would all be lost without you. You were always the coolest mum at the school gates and I have never stopped feeling so proud of you. The way you cared and looked after our dad for so long after he became ill and I don’t think I ever once heard you complain. We still felt loved, nurtured and cared for and most of all safe. You have made us all into very independent, strong women with a drive to be the best mothers we can and that is all down to you."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for Jools

Loading the player...

She added: "You continue to inspire us all and of course are the best granny. Mum I hope you know how much we adore you and will forever thank you for giving us an incredible childhood through the hardest of times. Happy Mother’s Day to all you wonderful mums and as always to those who have loved and lost their mums and to those who wish to become mums or have little stars in the sky it’s such a hard day but let’s all support each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.