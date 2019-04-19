Stacey Dooley supports Kevin Clifton's new show following romance rumours The pair are currently busy with work projects in different countries

It certainly has been a tumultuous week for documentary maker Stacey Dooley and Strictly professional dancer Kevin Clifton, who won the dance show together in 2018. The pair are thought to be romantically involved, following an interview with Stacey's former boyfriend Sam Tucknott, but they are yet to comment on their relationship status. Now Stacey has shown support for Kevin in his new dance show Burn the Floor on its opening night. Kevin shared a photo of himself with the show's cast on his Instagram page and Stacey was one of many followers to like the post of her former dance partner.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kevin Clifton

Kevin took to his Twitter page to celebrate after opening night, writing: "To my @OfficialBTF family. Thanks for an incredible opening night. Lived every beat with you onstage. Love u." The Mail has also shown photos of Kevin smiling while greeting fans after the show.

To my @OfficialBTF family.



Thanks for an incredible opening night. Lived every beat with you onstage.



Love u♥️ — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) 18 April 2019

Meanwhile, TV star Stacey has been photographed looking relaxed in Colorado, America. She is out there working on a new documentary about bounty hunters and appeared in good spirits dressed in leather trousers and a brown top as she grabbed a coffee with a friend.

Stacey and Kevin while training on Strictly 2018

Stacey has spoken out on her own Twitter page about the romance rumours with Kevin. On Monday she posted: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." She added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

In the explosive interview, Sam revealed how he initially was supportive of Stacey and Kevin's working relationship and was rooting for them to win the show. However, he swiftly felt concerned after seeing text messages sent from Kevin, including one that read: "I love dancing with you and spending every minute I can with you."

