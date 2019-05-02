Stacey Dooley thanks her friends for their support in touching Instagram post Stacey has recently been filming a new documentary in America

Stacey Dooley has taken to Instagram to thanks her friends for their support. Posting a snap of herself with her arm around a pal, she wrote: "My girls have been magic. I love you all." It has been a difficult few weeks for the Strictly Come Dancing winner, after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott spoke out publicly against the documentary maker, claiming that she had left him to be in a relationship with her dance partner, Kevin Clifton.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, he said: "I could just sense that something was up and I didn't know what it was. I thought maybe she was tired, but she had just won Strictly – she should have been buzzing." He also revealed that he confronted Kevin on Facetime, saying: "He went white. I just stuck it on him, 'You're an absolute rat. How you conducted yourself. Just a slippery, slimy snake'. He didn't say a word. He looked petrified. He looked so shocked." Stacey responded to the news stories on Twitter, writing: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

Stacey appeared to confirm that she was in a relationship with Kevin in late April after posting a photo of them cuddling up together after having recently returned from filming a new documentary in America. Although Kevin has remained tight-lipped about his relationship with his celeb dance partner, he recently made reference to Stacey during a performance in his new show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

