Victoria Beckham shares adorable photo of new baby niece Tabatha

Victoria Beckham looked every inch the doting aunt as she cradled her new niece Tabatha in a gorgeous photo on Monday. The 45-year-old shared the sweet snap on her Instagram Stories, looking absolutely besotted with the newborn as she cradled her in her arms while leaning in to plant a gentle kiss on the little one's forehead. Victoria simply captioned the clip: "Baby Tabatha x Congratulations @christianadams_79 @emma.adams17." The fashion designer announced the birth of her niece last month, congratulating her brother Christian Adams and his wife Emma as they welcomed their fourth child and first daughter. The proud aunt shared an adorable photo of Tabatha as she lay in her cot next to a cuddly toy.

Tabatha's entire family will no doubt fawn over her as she joins her three older brothers. Her extended family includes plenty of cousins, including Victoria and David's four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

She is also joined by four cousins from Christian and Victoria's sister Louise – who is mum to Liberty, Tallulah-May, Finlay and Quincy.

Victoria is extremely close to her siblings and parents Jackie and Tony, and recently reminisced about her childhood and how she used to be inspired by her mum's style while she hosted dinner parties at their family home.

Speaking to Vogue about how she would watch the parties with her younger siblings, she said: "We weren't allowed to attend so we'd sit and watch. Mum had blonde hair and shoulder pads, there was a lot of velvet, nipped-in waists and 15-denier tights. She was properly dressed for dinner."

Victoria added that her parents were her biggest cheerleaders. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn’t hear it. He'd say, 'what do you mean you can't do it? Why? Why?' And so I do that to my own children as well."

