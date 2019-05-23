Louise Redknapp ordered to appear in court after 'running a red light' The traffic offence occurred in 2018

Louise Redknapp has been ordered to appear in court after allegedly running a red light in her Land Rover in November 2018. The former Strictly Come Dancing star was also charged with failing to give details of the driver following the incident in Wandsworth, south west London, at around 9.34am on November 2 last year.

Louise is due in court later this year

Lawyers for Louise appeared on her behalf at Willesden Magistrate's Court, but the case was later adjourned after it was ruled that the singer must appear before the court in person. The court was told the two litre diesel Land Rover Evoque was "driven against the indication given by the red signal after 1.4 seconds". An official added: "She is alleged to have failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic signal. She is also said to have failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Land Rover."

It was then claimed that Louise failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Land Rover allegedly guilty of an offence at her home in Oxshott, Surrey, on December 10. The case has been adjourned for a court hearing later this year. According to Mirror Online, a court official said: "It was adjourned as it needs a full hearing - I can’t say exactly why, it’s not on the system. She wasn’t here personally, the hearing was attended by her lawyers. It could be that she pleaded, although that is not on our system right now. The information that came out in court was such that they need to have her appear. She has been summoned to attend a full hearing. It is a possible trial."

Most drivers receive a £100 fine and three points on their licence if they are caught driving through a red light. If they fail to respond or provide the details of the driver, they could be prosecuted and issued with a £1,000 fine and six penalty points.

