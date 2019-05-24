Meet the man behind The Keith & Paddy Picture Show star Keith Lemon: Leigh Francis Keith Lemon is one of Leigh Francis' many comedy characters

We all love Keith Lemon's cheeky antics on The Keith & Paddy Picture Show, but did you know that the larger-than-large, curly-haired presenter is simply just one of many characters? Find out everything you need to know about the man behind Keith here...

What is Keith Lemon's real name?

The man behind the persona is Leigh Francis, a qualified graphic designer who made his break into showbiz after Davina McCall happened to see him performing stand-up comedy in one of his roles. Leigh saw his first major success with Bo' Selecta! a sketch show in which the comedian played different celebrities in masks. Speaking to On Magazine about his television success, the dad-of-two said: "When I was making that stuff I had no intentions of being on TV. I was a graphic designer, so that's what I thought I would become one day. I used to make silly videos and models."

Keith is one of Leigh's personas

Leigh rarely does interviews as himself, usually opting to choose one of his character's personas instead, and in a rare interview he spoke about why he prefers being interviewed as one of his personas, telling On: "People have said to me I should do more interviews as myself but I feel a bit egotistical sat talking about myself. I'm not Leigh Francis the stand-up comedian. I sell my ideas – so when I'm promoting my ideas I tend to do it in character. I don't really harp on about my personal life. Not that I'm especially private or anything it's just I don't think people are interested really."

READ: Who is Keith Lemon's wife? Find out everything you need to know

Keith Lemon on The Keith & Paddy Picture Show

Where is Keith Lemon from?

Keith (or Leigh, we should say) was born and raised in Leeds. He was born in Beeston before being brought up in Old Farnley. He now resides in North London with his wife, Jill Carter.

His television work and characters

Leigh has an impressive filmography, as has starred as Keith Lemon in shows including Keith Lemon: Coming in America, The Keith and Paddy Picture Show and Lemon la Vida Loca. Although Keith is his most famous persona, Leigh stole the show in Bo! Selecta , where his most famous roles included playing Avid Merrion and impersonating Craig David, Michael Jackson and the Osbournes.

Leigh played Avid Merrion

Has he ever broken character?

Leigh once broke tradition by attending the Tric Awards as himself at the request of Jill. Speaking to The Sun, he explained: "I promised her Keith wouldn’t be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal. You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun… I don't want anyone to know who I really am - I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

READ: Leigh Francis - Keith Lemon star - posts rare public tribute to his wife on anniversary

Leigh with his wife Jill at the Tric Awards

Even Leigh's friends occasionally get confused by his different personalities, and Fearne Cotton, former panellist on Celebrity Juice, opened up about being his friend. Chatting on Sunday Brunch, she said: "The margins are now blurring from real Leigh Francis to Keith Lemon, and I am like, 'Are you in character? Or are you just being you, but being a bit weird?' He is the loveliest guy. He's a genius, he just won a BAFTA. He is a genius, a complete genius." Speaking about the differences between Leigh and Keith, she added: "There is a difference when you are sat with Leigh. He's a dad, he's got kids and then when he is Keith when he can get away with anything, he is just pushing the boundaries and ridiculous."