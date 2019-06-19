The unique way David Beckham marked Romeo's end of GCSEs This looks so fun!

David Beckham treated his son Romeo to a very unique father and son day out to mark the end of his GCSE exams earlier this week. The former footballer whisked the 16-year-old away to Milan, Italy, to visit Tudor Watch – a bespoke timepiece-making studio – for a behind-the-scenes look at how the classic watches are made. Romeo and David, who is an ambassador for the company, even had a go at making their own watches during the tour.

Father and son bonding

Documenting the fun trip on Instagram, Romeo and his dad shared the same image of themselves posing in front of Duomo di Milano, with Romeo captioning the sweet picture: "Thank you so much dad for the most amazing day," while David simply captioned his image: "Loving Milan." The dad-of-four shared another image of him and Romeo as they posed in front of a campaign shot of David, captioning it: "End of GCSE celebration trip for Romeo with dad... A tour around Tudor.. Big thank you to all my team in Geneva for making it such a special day @tudorwatch."

Spot David in the background

MORE: Victoria Beckham opens up about her style - AND her high heel styling hack

The pair then donned white coats for their hands-on experience at the Tudor studios. In one image, Romeo and David are under the supervision of one of the watchmakers as they attempt to put together a Tudor timepiece – although it appeared that David needed some extra guidance as Romeo was left confidently left to his own devices.

Did David need an extra helping hand...

MORE: David Beckham makes emotional speech at mum's 70th birthday

The Milan trip comes as the rest of the Beckham clan head back to London from Seville, where they attended the wedding of Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos and celebrated Father's Day. While mum Victoria, 45, and youngest children Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, headed home, David and Romeo detoured to Milan for the celebratory trip.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.