Harper Beckham is almost as tall as her mum Victoria Beckham! See photo

Harper Beckham may be the baby of the family, but she's certainly growing up fast. Her mum Victoria Beckham shared the cutest photo on Instagram of the pair indulging in the best after-school activity – queueing up at the ice cream van to buy a Mr Whippy. Harper was pictured in her purple school uniform and holding onto her mum's hand, but it was her height that surprised fans. Give it a couple more years and the seven-year-old will be touching her mum's shoulders!

Victoria, 45, wrote alongside the snap: "After school ice cream x." The former Spice Girl also shared a close-up picture of her double Mr Whippy, which came with not one but two flakes – perfect for sharing with her little girl. "Does this take anyone else back?!?!" Victoria asked her fans.

Harper and Victoria indulged in the best after-school treat

The fashion designer can afford to indulge in a cheeky ice cream after spending one week at the Lanserhof Tegernsee 'medical resort' in Munich last month. Victoria's stay was thought to have cost around £5,000, since the most basic accommodation comes in at €475 a night, and a week's treatment package is €1,890.

During the retreat, the mum-of-four kept to a clean eating diet, having salmon and green veggies for dinner and an avocado and omelette for breakfast. She also showed fans the incredible cocktail of vitamins she took every day, including her trusty collagen drink Skinade, and an Omni-Biotic gut supplement.

Victoria made the most of the warm weather

"I'm here at Lanserhof… I've got to be honest, it's much much nicer than I expected," Victoria said on Instagram Stories. "I've unpacked my toiletries… the bathroom's actually super nice, I was expecting something much more 'hospital-y'. So this is a real pleasant surprise, and I'm really excited to get some rest, get some great treatments and get out tomorrow and explore."

The company brochure lists medical examinations and consultations, detox drainage, therapeutic massage and even urine analysis as part of the 'Med Basic' package, as well as daily group 'relaxation training' and 'movement therapy' sessions.

