Take That's Howard Donald injured by fan in Amsterdam He's been forced to wear an eyepatch…

Take That's Howard Donald has been forced to wear an eyepatch after being injured by an overzealous fan. The singer was seen sporting the black patch over his right eye while on stage in Berlin earlier this week, after he was reportedly poked in the eye after being mobbed by excited fans while out with band mates Gary Barlow and Mark Owen in Amsterdam.

Poor Howard

"Howard was leaving his hotel in Amsterdam on Monday where he had been staying during the tour and a big crowd of fans jumped on him in the hope of getting some pictures and giving him a hug," a source told The Sun. "In the melee someone accidentally poked him right in the eyeball and it's still pretty sore, even now. One of the team then went out and bought him an eye patch which he could wear on stage to make sure he could keep it protected."

A scratched eyeball can lead to infection if not properly treated. Symptoms can include tearing, light sensitivity, headache, blurred vision, eye twitching and even nausea. Medical advice is to seek treatment and keep the eye covered.

Howard was 'mobbed' by fans

Although Howard has yet to comment on the injury, it hasn't stopped him from going out on stage each night as part of the band's Greatest Hits tour. Shortly after the reported incident, Howard appeared in great spirits, donning a bright yellow suit during Take That's Berlin show. Captioning a photo of him, Gary and Mark, he said: "Berlin that was phenomenal!!! Seriously what a great crowd! Thank-you so much for your support! Great to be in Berlin." Alongside a photo of him jumping into the splits on stage, he said: " Anyone for a banana split?!! Leaving Berlin today and heading off to wonderful Copenhagen. See u there kids!"

HELLO! has contacted a spokesperson for Howard for comment.

