Peter Andre jokes about Meghan Markle's royal baby – after teasing big announcement

Peter Andre shared some exciting news with his fans on Instagram on Monday morning – but not what they were expecting. The singer had teased a big announcement on social media over the weekend, leading many to believe he was expecting his third child with wife Emily.

However, Peter joked that fans would have to wait until the announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child being born to get their fix of exciting baby news, as he was instead revealing the details of his new management deal to support his career in America, South America and Canada.

Peter Andre had sparked speculation he was expecting his third child with wife Emily

"Just signed a deal with the fantastic John Ferriter and the Alternative group. He will be my manager for America/ South America and Canada whilst my wonderful manager of 25 years Claire will continue to manage me for the rest of the world," Peter explained. "This year has just stepped up massively for me. Thanks to everyone for their support always. Let’s do this."

He added: "P.S. I know it wasn’t news of a baby but Meghan M will give you that," with a laughing emoji. The comments come after many of Peter’s followers jumped to conclusions that his announcement was going to be family-related, with many questioning if there was another "little Andre" on the way.

Peter and his wife Emily are already the proud parents of daughter Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo, while Peter shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife Katie Price. The couple haven’t ruled out welcoming another addition to their family, despite Peter previously saying it was unlikely they would have any more children.

Writing in his Now magazine column, the pop star explained: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

