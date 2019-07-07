Nadia Sawalha shares the special significance of Pride to her family in emotional Instagram post What a lovely tribute...

Loose Women presenter Nadia Sawalha shared photos of her and her husband, TV producer Mark Adderley, having a blast at Pride in London this weekend. But they weren't just enjoying the party – for them, it has a personal significance, as a post on Nadia's Instagram on Saturday proved.

READ MORE: Nadia Sawalha's husband reveals how her fame has destroyed part of their relationship

Mark posted a photo from the parade showing him and Nadia smiling alongside his mum, all of them cuddled close together. Nadia had her arm around her mother-in-law and Mark wore a rainbow flag draped across his left shoulder. In the caption, he wrote a moving tribute to his mother, who came out as a lesbian when he was a child.

Mark and Nadia spent the day celebrating Pride with family and friends

He wrote: "Here wanting to give a BIG SHOUT OUT to my Mom. It was a funny old time the 70s and 80s - both you coming out as gay to the world and our family... and me fighting your/our corner in school and with tricky friends... there was bullying, there was abuse, there was great upset and GREAT joy... but I just wanted to say how PROUD i am of YOU and US as just a Mom & Son negotiating prejudice... and coming out the other side stronger for it all... I will never forget a teacher once jokingly saying about Clause 28 - “how on earth can we TEACH kids to be gay... if I can’t even teach them HISTORY"... it’s been a journey... and today is the day to celebrate!!!!"

He added the hashtags #prideinlondon #pridejubilee #pride2019 #prideparade #loveislove #pridemont #gaypride #lesbianparents #gayparents @pride @prideinlondon #pride #gaypride #londonpride #gayandproud and a string of rainbows and rainbow flags.

Nadia was one of the original Loose Women panellists in 1999

Last year, Nadia told her Loose Women co-hosts that Mark had initially struggled with his mum's sexuality, telling them: "My husband really struggled as a child with his mum being gay... there was enormous prejudice, he said it really ruined his school life." But she said there were advantages, too: "We've always had this ongoing dialogue with our children so if they were gay it would almost be seamless."

RELATED: Nadia Sawalha surprises fans with hilarious picture of hair transformation

The couple married in 2002 and share two children, both of whom Nadia home schools: Maddie, 16, who was born on Christmas Day in 2002, and Kiki-Bee, who turns 12 next month.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.