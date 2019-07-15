Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family fly to the UK for this special reason What a fun way to spend the weekend!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas enjoyed spending some quality time with their teenage son Dylan over the weekend – and they didn't do anything by halves! The Hollywood couple took their first-born to London to watch the Wimbledon women's finals on Saturday, which saw Simona Halep win against Serena Williams. Catherine shared a short video of the trio sitting in their seats waiting for the game to begin. "Welcome to Wimbledon," she said, as Dylan wooed to the camera. "Ta, ta," Michael added, before the Chicago actress panned the camera around to show the view of the court from their seats.

The following day, the trio stepped out to a second sporting event at the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The trip to the UK comes as the family enjoy a jet-set summer. Earlier in the month, they soaked up the sun in Mallorca, and Michael was even given a special American cake as they celebrated Independence Day out there. Catherine also went to Rome with their daughter Carys, where they attended a Fendi fashion show.

With the summer holidays in full swing, Dylan is no doubt enjoying being able to see his family more. The 18-year-old started university in September at Brown University in Rhode Island. His famous parents couldn't be prouder of him, and Catherine shared a sweet video on Instagram of her son's new bedroom, which had been decorated with some help from the rest of his family. His room included many personal touches, including a Rolling Stones poster, some Union Jack cushions on his bed, and a fluffy rug on the floor.

While Catherine and Michael made a conscious decision to keep their children away from the spotlight when they were growing up, now that they are both teenagers, they have been seen in the public eye more and more. Last year, Catherine opened up about raising her children in the spotlight in an interview with Town & Country magazine. She said that she was strict when it came to being polite to others, telling the publication: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp."

