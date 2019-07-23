Eamonn Holmes shares rare picture of 91-year-old mother in inspirational post How amazing is this?

Eamonn Holmes has shared his pride over his mother. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the This Morning presenter revealed that his mum, Josie, has become well-equipped with virtual reality. "This is my Mum Josie," he said alongside a snap of her. "She is in her 91st year on this planet and rarely leaves the house. She can't swim but is here having a new experience deep sea diving with VR. Who said technology is only for the young? #vr #vrchat #vrchatfunnymoments."

The TV star's fans were rather impressed, with one asking: "What a beautiful idea. Did she like it?" To which, Eamonn replied: "For 15 mins but how amazing and she can't stop talking about it." Another follower wrote: "Ahh isn't she a great advertisement for growing old gracefully and having a bit of craic... my wee mummy is 91 and is called Josie too! She would probably have given this a go if she could go around the dance floor once again." [sic] A third post read: "Love it. Next she might be on a rollercoaster on VR of course. Hope she enjoyed xx."

The lovely post comes shortly after Eamonn uploaded a sweet photograph of himself and wife Ruth Langsford during a short trip away to Bodrum, Turkey. As the pair posed in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop, he wrote: "The colours, the view, the sea breeze, the sun on our faces. Refresh and Restore @mo_bod." Ruth and Eamonn stayed in the luxurious Mandarin Oriental during their stay.

Some of Eamonn's followers were worried that the presenting pair would miss the next This Morning instalment because of their trip. However, Eamonn was quick to confirm that they would be back for Monday's show, replying with a thumbs-up emoji to a comment that read: "Have a lovely break I hope you are back Monday."

