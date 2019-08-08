Penny Lancaster shocks as she reveals she was reported to the police Oh no Penny!

Rod Stewart is certainly in safe hands with Penny Lancaster! The TV personality shocked the panel on Loose Women on Wednesday after she revealed that she was reported to the police when she was younger after kicking a bus driver in defence of a partner. The 48-year-old made the confession during a conversation about road rage, and admitted that she had felt the need to step in as she was worried that the bus driver would hit her partner. She said: "He suggested my partner get out and have fisticuffs in the road. My other half was on his back with this driver twice his size over him with his fist back. I though, 'this could be a fatal blow.'" The star continued: "Penny saw red, jumped out of the passenger seat and I grabbed the back of his hair and, I'm ashamed to say, I kicked him in the face. But it ended. He waddled back to the bus with a bit of a broken nose."

Penny Lancaster revealed that she had been reported to the police after defending a former boyfriend

The mother-of-two then revealed that there was backlash as a result of the punch. "He complained to the police. There were so many witnesses the police said, 'Penny acted in self-defence' and he was the one who got the sack. That's why Rod doesn't have an entourage, he just has me." Penny had returned to Loose Women following a sailing holiday with her family around Europe. The star and Rod took their sons Alastair and Aiden. During their trip, they visited places including Provence and Monaco, as well as Portofino, where Penny and Rod tied the knot in 2007.

The Loose Women star joked that she Rod didn't need an entourage while she was about

While Penny and Rod are often in the limelight, they prefer for their sons to stay out of the public eye, although they occasionally share photos of them on social media. Penny recently revealed that while they were toying with the idea of adopting another child, their sons were happy with the way their family dynamic is. The boys have six older siblings from Rod's previous relationships. He is dad to Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1964 to then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey when the pair were teenagers, and shares two children with Alana Stewart - Kimberley Stewart, born in 1979, Sean Stewart, born in 1980, and Ruby Stewart, born in 1987 to Kelly Emberg. He then shares Renee Stewart, born in 1992, and Liam Stewart, born in 1994, with model Rachel Hunter.

