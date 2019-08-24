Kevin Clifton admits that some celebrity contestants have an advantage on Strictly Interesting points, Kevin!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton has admitted that some contestants have an advantage over others on the show. Kevin was chatting to Rob Moore about last year's dancers Faye Tozer and Ashely Roberts, who were previously in bands Steps and the Pussycat Dolls – so have a background in dance. Kevin explained to Rob: "There were two girls in the final. One of them from the Pussycat Dolls and one of them from Steps. Both lovely and both brilliant dancers. They were brilliant from week one because they were professional dancers before their pro partners were professional dancers."

He added: "I think it was easier for them to get to the final." But Kevin admitted that their natural advantage didn't necessarily mean it was easier for Ashley or Faye to win the competition. The professional dancer went on to say: "I think everyone loved them and enjoyed what they were doing. I don't think anyone had anything against them but to inspire someone to get behind them. It's a funny thing in this country, I think we love an underdog. Someone who's really good from the beginning, we immediately take against them." Interesting point, Kevin!

On last year's Strictly Kevin was paired up with journalist Stacey Dooley, and in March it was announced that the pair were in a relationship. Things have been going well for the couple, and on Friday they took a big step – Kevin introduced Stacey to his family! Notoriously private when it comes to their romance, Kevin shared a lovely photo of him and Stacey with his cousin Sophie Matthew, who is currently starring in Mamma Mia in London's West End.

It looks like showbiz runs in the family! Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton has also been starring in West End productions for years now and was most recently seen in The Rocky Horror Show. And then there's Kevin, who aside from a spot on the biggest dance show in the world, has also taken to the West End stage many times throughout his career – most notably in Rock of Ages. What a talented family!