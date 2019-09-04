Gemma Atkinson celebrates Strictly's Gorka Marquez's first birthday as a dad in the sweetest way Happy Birthday Gorka!

Gemma Atkinson has paid the cutest tribute to her Strictly Come Dancing star boyfriend Gorka Marquez, who is celebrating his 29th birthday. The celebrations are all the more special since it's Gorka's first birthday since the couple welcomed their little girl Mia. Taking to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures and videos, Gemma gushed: "Happy Birthday Gorks! Have the best day my love! Thanks for still grabbing my boobs on the regular in pictures. For always taking care of us, being the best Papa to Mia and always making me so happy." She added: "We love you @gorka_marquez."

One of the videos shows proud dad Gorka dancing with his baby girl whilst doting on her, while another sees Gemma cuddling up to her man on the beach. Delighted with the message, the birthday boy replied: "I LOVE YOU!!!" Their celebrity friends also rushed to post sweet tributes, with This Morning's Ruth Langsford writing: "Happy Birthday @gorka_marquez." Katie Piper said: "Happy Birthday Gorka." Professional dancer Amy Dowden added: "Lush pics Gem!!!!" Anthony Quinlan posted: "Happy Birthday @gorka_marquez hope it's a good one mate!"

Originally from Spain, Gorka was raised in Bilbao, and has been part of Strictly since 2016. Last month, the pro dancer announced that he wouldn't be competing in the series as he hasn't been assigned a celebrity partner. However, the fan favourite will still dance in the group numbers and will be on call in case another dancer is injured. He shared that the change wasn't his idea but admitted he won’t mind having a bit more time to spend with his family.

"For everybody that’s been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly. However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly!" he said at the time. "I'm excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year. As always, it's gonna be a GREAT series." [sic]

