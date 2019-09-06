Kendall Jenner reveals why she was so embarrassed to meet Brad Pitt Awkward!

Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous people on the planet, but she still gets nervous when other A-listers are around. The supermodel admitted that she actually left brother-in-law Kanye West's church service on Sunday when Brad Pitt showed up. Why? Because the actor gives her butterflies! The 23-year-old beauty explained to Jimmy Fallon: "He [Brad] was there. I think he’s been a couple of times, but that was the first time that I was there when he was there. And, I literally left early. I like couldn’t even."

The model continued: "I just saw Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and it was so good and he just gets better with age so I was like 'I gotta go'. Isn’t there a saying 'don't meet your superheroes'? I don’t know. I just love him so much I’m going to leave it at that. I get nervous." We don't blame her, who wouldn't freak out if Brad Pitt was sat next to them?

Kendall's latest campaign

On Wednesday the brunette stunner shared her latest Stuart Weitzman campaign with her millions of followers, and it might be the most acrobatic fashion shoot we've ever seen! In the pictures, Kendall poses upside down in a slinky black leotard and thigh-high boots, proving she looks flawless even at the most awkward of angles.

Hailey in Jamaica

Just before her appearance on Jimmy's chat show, HELLO! exclusively reported that Kendall had escaped to Jamaica with best friends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye for a girls' weekend. The trio jetted into the Caribbean island on Saturday and were spotted enjoying one of the holiday destination's most stunning waterfall spots, Blue Hole, on Sunday afternoon, looking as glamourous as ever.

It's back to reality now though for Kendall, who will be travelling all over the globe this month for fashion week. We can't wait to see her strut stuff on the runway!

