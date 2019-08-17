James Middleton reveals exciting news: 'It's a wonderful feeling' Congratulations!

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton is celebrating some exciting news this week - the success of his foodie business, Boomf! The 32-year-old recently revealed that the company is turning over a profit after years of hard work. Speaking to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, he said: "It's great news. Like any start-up, to get to profitability is a wonderful feeling, and I have to give credit to the amazing team we have at Boomf." He added: "Now onto my next venture!" We wonder what that will be?

James is celebrating his recent business success

The column reveals that newly-published accounts of the personalised marshmallow business reveal that it returned a profit of £176,000 in 2018. The company also sells popular 'exploding cards', which shower the recipient in confetti, and 3D animal cards - we wonder if James sends Boomf gifts to his niece and nephews?

The youngest Middleton now shares snippets of his private life on his newly-public Instagram page, on which he often posts adorable snaps of his beloved dogs - and sometimes, girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. In July, he shared a gorgeous photo of Alizee and labrador Mable enjoying a dip in a swimming pool! The dog was pictured mid-leap in the air, ready to cannonball into the water with a massive grin on her face, while Alizee laughed hysterically.

While James and Alizee have kept their relationship out of the public eye, the couple, who have been dating for around a year, have made more and more high-profile appearances. In July, they attended Wimbledon with James' parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and were guests at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel in May. Earlier this year, they were also spotted holidaying in the Caribbean. No doubt they are celebrating James' recent business success together!

