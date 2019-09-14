The One Show's Alex Jones reveals that she's returned to work and she's brought baby Kit with her! See the cute pic The announcement came just days after the One Show host treated herself to a hair appointment

Alex Jones has revealed that she's returned to work after maternity leave – and the best part is that she's brought little Kit with her! The mum-of-two shared a snap to her Instagram of herself and baby Kit on the way to the BBC Proms and added the caption: "Dipping my toe back into the work pond today! Me and Kit are coming for #PromsInThePark!"

On Wednesday Alex treated herself to a little pampering, and took a visit to the hairdressers! It's always important to look good on your first day back in front of the camera. The One Show host showed off the results of her gorgeous, newly tinted hair. Alongside a snap of her blonder locks, Alex wrote: "She's back! Thanks @esweenierowe. You are a hair [wizard]." The 42-year-old had revealed this was the first time since December she was getting her hair coloured.

Alex shared the snap on Instagram

Alex left her kids with their grandparents for the day, adding: "Boys are with mam and dad, this feels like heaven! Thanks @beepershair. Last done in December." While she enjoys her time off-screen, the doting mum-of-two has been keeping her fans up-to-date with her progress since welcoming little Kit.

Little Kit is very close to his grandparents

Alex lives in London with her husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy, two, and four-month-old Kit. Ahead of her second child's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying.

"Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

