Ruth Langsford prepares for big family change involving Jack – and it's emotional

Ruth Langsford's only son Jack is growing up quickly! The Loose Women panellist took part in a question and answer session on Instagram Stories on Saturday, where she opened up about a big change her family will be facing next year regarding her son, Jack, 17. The This Morning presenter had asked her fans what they were doing on their Saturday, and one replied that they were taking their son Jack to university. Ruth replied: "Good luck Jack! I'll be doing that with my Jack next year!" The star's response was accompanied by a crying emoji. Ruth shares Jack with husband Eamonn Holmes, and is also a step-mum to Eamonn's three children from his first marriage.

While his protective parents have kept Jack out of the public eye during his childhood, now he is older he is being seen more and more. The teenager was in the audience each week to support Ruth during her Strictly Come Dancing stint in 2017, and he may even be following in his parents' footsteps in the future. Talking to HELLO! about their son, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

And while Eamonn and Ruth have busy careers, they always put Jack first. Last year, Ruth missed the TV Choice Awards, in which Loose Women had been nominated for Best Daytime Show, because Jack had just got a place in sixth form and she wanted to be there to go to a parents' evening. "It was very important because Jack's just gone into the sixth form," she said at the time. Ruth also couldn’t help gloating to the rest of the Loose Women, telling them: "I haven’t got a sore head this morning!" Ruth also asked Jack whether he would mind her taking part in Strictly as it would mean that she would be away from the house a lot of the time. She explained during an episode of Loose Women that if he wasn't happy with the idea, she wouldn't have taken part.

