Former Strictly star Daisy Lowe 'splits' from boyfriend – details The model appeared on Strictly in 2016 with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Daisy Lowe, 30, has separated from her boyfriend, photographer Cameron McMeikan, 24, following a year together. The Sun reports that the pair ended their relationship due to their age gap. HELLO! have contacted Daisy's representatives for comment. Daisy has yet to comment on her split, but has been keeping busy attending many high-profile events over the past week, and most recently hosted a dinner with famous faces including Spice Girl Mel B to focus on Extinction Rebellion. The model shared a photo from the evening on social media, alongside the caption: "Last night I had the honour of hosting an intimate dinner for all the people nearest and dearest to me to celebrate and be educated by @extinctionrebellion & @tamsinomond."

She continued: "It is a terrifying reality we live in but we have the power to change the course of history and save our planet. Please join us in the rebellion starting Monday at 10 am from Westminster ps a HUGE thank you to @leonrestaurants for giving us the yummiest vegetarian food & @jsburke for preparing it... and @jomalonelondon for scenting and lighting up my home with all your magic."

Daisy was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly in 2016

Daisy made headlines 2016 when she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec. The pair wowed the judges with their dance moves before being eliminated seventh in the show after losing in a dance-off with Greg Rutherford and Natalie Lowe. The star became good friends with Eternal singer Louise Redknapp during her time in the competition, and was a great source of support for her when she split up from her husband Jamie Redknapp shortly after the show.

Pearl Lowe's daughter had an incredible time on Strictly and praised Aljaz for giving her confidence. She told HELLO! in 2016: "Strictly has been such a gift. It is so much more than I thought it was going to be. I've always loved acting but never thought I could do theatre because I got the worst stage fright ever," she said. "Strictly has been such a gift, not just for me but for my mum and grandma as well. Grandma has never missed an episode in the whole 14 years. She's come with me to every fitting and every show."

