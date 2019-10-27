Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong shares why she feels 'overwhelmed and emotional' on her birthday The Strictly makeup artist has had a challenging couple of years

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong celebrated her birthday on Saturday and shared some of the lovely gifts she had received via her Instagram account. The make-up artist, who creates the fabulous looks on Strictly Come Dancing every week, posted a photo which showed three beautiful white bouquets alongside a Jo Malone gift bag. She wrote: "Feeling very overwhelmed and emotional...Thank you for all your kind words, happy birthdays, cards, flowers and presents."

Lisa was married to the TV presenter between 2006 and 2018

Her followers were quick to share their good wishes, including Strictly dancers past and present. Karen Hauer commented: "Happy bday you wonderful woman xx," while HELLO! columnist Ola Jordan added: "Happy Birthday gorgeous." Other fans added: "Happy birthday Lisa! Enjoy your day xx," "Happy Birthday Lisa, wishing you everything you wish for," and "Have a very happy birthday lovely lady. Hope you have a wonderful time at Strictly doing all the Halloween makeup and that you have the perfect birthday xx."

MORE: Lisa Armstrong lands exciting new role alongside Stacey Dooley - details

It was Halloween Week on Strictly and the hair, makeup and wardrobe teams pulled out all the stops for the show, with Michelle Visage's Addams Family-themed Tango winning approval from the judges for its look and technique. But that isn't Lisa's only gig. It was revealed on Thursday that she is teaming up with former Strictly contestant Stacey Dooley on an exciting project.

The makeup artist celebrated her 43rd birthday on Saturday

READ: Lisa Armstrong still manages to look stunning in naptime selfie – see it here

The 43-year-old will appear on the second series of Stacey's BBC Three show Glow Up, which follows ten makeup artists on their journey to become Britain's next make-up star. Lisa will appear as a guest judge in one episode, which she has already filmed. She should have a lot of information to share, having been chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years and winning a CRAFT BAFTA for her team's work in 2014. Lisa split from her ex-husband in January 2018 and sadly lost her dad to cancer this May. She has often turned to her friends for support, recently posting a gorgeous series of photos from a group holiday to her Instagram account.