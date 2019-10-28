Holly Willoughby accidentally reveals hilarious parenting cheat live on This Morning The This Morning star realised she had made the slip-up live on air, much to Phillip Schofield's amusement

Holly Willoughby revealed a hilarious parenting slip-up on Monday's This Morning, revealing that she's just like everyone else! The mother-of-three has just come back from her holiday during half-term and is now preparing to help her children with their homework to carve a pumpkin in time for Halloween. During a segment on the show about other people's creative pumpkin carvings, Holly had a brain wave- but instantly regretted saying it out loud. "My kids have got a pumpkin carving thing at school this week so that's their homework. I'm going to nick a couple from there," she said. Seconds later, the star realised she had outed her idea on national television. "That's a really good idea, why did I say it out loud? I'm an idiot!" she laughed.

Holly Willoughby hilariously planned to take away some of This Morning's pumpkins for her children's homework

The TV star enjoyed a sun-soaked week with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children over the school holidays and shared some lovely photos from their travels on Instagram. The doting mum posted a rare picture of her three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, five, which was of them building sandcastles on a beach while watching the sunset. Feeling nostalgic about their time away, Holly penned: "Sun, sea and sandcastles... goodbye for now".

The This Morning star has just got back from holiday with her family

Holly and her family have been away during every school holiday this year and have enjoyed trips to destinations including the Maldives and New York. The mum-of-three spent the summer holidays in the Algarve, Portugal, with her brood and This Morning co-star Phillip and his family. During their time away, they were joined by other famous faces, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

While Holly loves her job, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum and so the school holidays are always something she looks forward to. She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

