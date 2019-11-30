A look at Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz's romantic love story

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Elizabeth Marsland are happily loved-up, having celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday. The Emmerdale star, who is a favourite to win this year's Strictly Come Dancing, met his partner and fellow actor Liz when they were eight years old. However, they only got together when they met again around ten years ago.

The couple tied the knot in a magical ceremony at London’s One Mayfair on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and Kelvin said the wedding was a dream come true. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," the actor said of his long-time love. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added.

"It's a year to the day I proposed to Liz in Anglesey," the groom told HELLO!."I thought that was an amazing day but today has been even better. It has been everything I had hoped it would be and much more. But it hasn't been just about me and Liz. We wanted our wedding to be a celebration for everyone in our lives - a way of saying thank you. And there are some amazing people in the room today."

Kelvin married Liz in November 2015

After ten years together, it was the thought of starting a family that finally pushed the lovebirds to marry. "I always felt it was inevitable we would get married one day, but when we started thinking about having children, I knew I had to get a move on - especially as I'd love to have five," he said with a laugh. "We didn’t need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it’s here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us."

Both Kelvin and Liz are now doting parents to two young children, daughter Marnie and son Milo. On Thursday, Kelvin was forced to miss his wedding anniversary due to his gruelling Strictly rehearsals. Appearing on This Morning, he shared: "I think that's been the hardest thing to accept really, is just being away from home. Today is my wedding anniversary and I'm not at home. And it's gutting really. I've got a young family."

"Not only that, your wider circle, your friends," he added. "I've missed a friend’s wedding recently and that's what's tough. But like any gig, you've got to, for me especially, I've got to be completely consumed by it and give my best. And I've loved it, it's been an amazing experience and one that I don’t want to end anytime soon."

