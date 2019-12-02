amanda holden

Amanda Holden looks loved-up with husband Chris Hughes on romantic weekend away

The pair will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary in December

Amanda Holden has kicked off the festive season with some well-earned family time, enjoying a romantic weekend away with her husband Chris Hughes. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a snap of herself and her man cuddling up in front of a Christmas tree, looking as loved-up as ever and giving fans a peak at the fabulous decorations.

Looking ultra-relaxed, the Britain's Got Talent judge swapped her signature glam look for a roll-neck jumper and natural make-up as she cosied up to Chris, her husband of ten years. The pair will celebrate their eleventh anniversary on 10 December. Captioning the post, she wrote: "#Christmas cuddles in the #Cotswolds."

 

Amanda rarely shares snaps of husband Chris with her 1.3m Instagram followers – so fans were delighted to get a glimpse of the special weekend. "Nice to see a photo of you and Chris! Natural beauty is the best!" one wrote. Another added: "Couple goals. Hope you're having the best time." Another fan remarked: "Lovely photo of you both."

Amanda recently received mixed reactions when she revealed to fans she had put up her Christmas tree before the first of December. The Heart Radio host shared a snapshot of her tree on social media, beautifully decked out in red and gold decorations. "We went early #Christmas," the 48-year-old captioned the image. Amanda's friend Keith Lemon was among those commenting on the controversial snap, writing: "We went super early, last weekend! Love it!"

Amanda and Chris are celebrating 11 years of marriage this month

But while many were quick to praise her perfectly-placed decorations, some were shocked that the festive beauty had put her tree up in November. "That is a BOLD move. But utterly beautiful. I can't. Not yet. Not TIL December," one wrote. "Too early!" a second remarked, while a third added: "Humbug!! Any Christmas trees or decorations up before the 6th of December should be burned." But a fourth noted: "I did mine yesterday afternoon, it was wet and miserable outside and I wanted sparkle in my life x."

