Eamonn Holmes has made quite the revelation about his wife Ruth Langsford as he recalled one of their Christmases together. During a chat with The Mirror, Eamonn revealed he once gave his wife some money rather than buying an actual gift - and the gesture didn't go down well with Ruth! He explained: "When Ruth and I first started dating she gave me 44 presents and I gave her five. She is addicted to Christmas. Then there's the year we didn't talk. I'd been busy working on GMTV and doing three quiz shows a day.

The TV couple married in 2010

"Ruth told me not to worry about presents for her… so I gave her an envelope of money and she threw the turkey dinner across the table and right down my front." The This Morning presenters, who have been together for over 20 years, married in June 2010, in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!. They welcomed their only child, son Jack, in 2002, while Eamonn is also father to Rebecca, Niall and Declan from his first marriage.

Back in July, the couple gave a very honest account about what keeps them together in the wake of author Jilly Cooper admitting her book, How To Stay Married, got almost everything wrong. Addressing the book, which was written 50 years ago and claims women need to be a "housekeeper, cook, hostess, seamstress and glamour girl" among others, Ruth asked her husband what he thinks the secret to a happy marriage is. "The secret is compromise, the secret is consideration and lots of conjugals," he answered.

Giving her own advice, Ruth added: "I would say laughter is what keeps us together. Eamon's very good actually. We have a very equal relationship, it's very equal in our marriage. People will say, 'who wears the trousers,' well nobody. You find your way, he's not the boss and I'm not the boss – in modern relationships that's probably how it should be."

