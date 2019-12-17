Why Simon Cowell may not have any more children according to his best friend The X Factor star has one son, little Eric

Simon Cowell is known for being an excellent father to his five-year-old son Eric, but siblings might be off the agenda. Sinitta Malone, who is one of Simon's closest friends, recently revealed to Closer magazine that she doubts Simon will have any more children with his partner Lauren Silverman. Sinitta added that the X Factor judge is "so fulfilled and satisfied" with little Eric that "there just isn't any love left".

The 56-year-old explained: "I honestly don't know if Simon will have more children. I think he's so in love with Eric, and he's so fulfilled and satisfied, that there just isn't any love left. He's completely besotted with Eric. Simon was always a softie - I've always said that to people."

Simon and Sinitta have been close for more than two decades

Simon and Sinitta go way back, and even dated during the 80s. Now the best of friends and often snapped holidaying together in the sun, the music industry titan and the pop star have had a rocky relationship in the past. Sinitta even fell pregnant with Simon's child before having an abortion, telling The Sun that the experience was "devastating" for both of them.

Simon and his son Eric

It's been a whirlwind few months for Simon, who has been busy showing off his new, dramatically slimmed-down figure. The father-of-one has been following a strict diet over the past year, telling Best magazine: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body. It's not the Atkins diet or anything else. It's just common sense. It's not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks."

