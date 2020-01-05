Dancing on Ice contestant Perri Kiely is getting ready to take part in the new series of the ITV skating show, and has been training hard since October ahead of his debut performance on Sunday night. And the star is no stranger to keeping fit, and has wowed fans over the years by showcasing his body transformation from a teenage boy to a grown man.

The star - who shot to fame aged just 14 as part of Britain's Got Talent's Diversity - has an impressive six-pack, which he often flaunts in photos on social media. Having shared a photo of himself back in 2016, fans were shocked at just how much he had changed since he shot to fame in 2009, and many took to commenting on his appearance. "Look at Perri all grown up now," wrote one fan alongside Ashley's holiday snap of the star sunbathing in Mykonos and Perri flexing his muscles. "Rahh Perri got older. I remember when he was like 10 looking Dench tho lads," wrote another. "Omg, Perri!!! saw u live with ur top off but this is something else!!" commented one follower.

Perri Kiely often works out

Perri and the rest of his Diversity co-stars, including Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo, impressed Simon Cowell when they took part in Britain's Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle to the post in the series finale. Simon said of their performance at the time: “I’ve got to tell you right now, all bets are off,” Simon Cowell said of their finale performance. “It was the only performance of the night I’d give a 10 to.” Since appearing on the talent show, Perri has gone on to present shows such as Sky 1's Got To Dance in 2013, and took part in ITV's reality show Splash in 2014. The star even impressed Paul Hollywood when he took part in the celebrity series of Great British Bake Off in 2018, which raised money for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Dancing on Ice star shot to fame in Diversity aged 14

The star admitted that he was nervous that his dance experience would mean that fans would have certain expectations of his skating skills on Dancing on Ice. In a recent press interview with HELLO! and other publications, the star said: "100 per cent [I feel the pressure]. We've just come off our [Diversity] tour. We do meet-and-greets before every show and I'll tell you now, 50% of the people come up to me and were like, 'You're gonna be great. "'You're gonna win it, because you're gonna flip, because you're gonna spin,' and yes, there's loads of pressure."

