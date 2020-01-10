Australian actor Harry Hains, who appeared in TV series American Horror Story and The OA, has died at the age of 27. Harry's mother, actor Jane Badler, has confirmed the sad news, adding that her son had struggled with his mental health and addiction.

Jane shared the news on Instagram alongside a series of photos of her son, and also urged those who knew the young star to RSVP to his memorial ceremony, which will take place on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The grieving mother wrote: "On Jan seventh my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life. If you are in LA and know Harry there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever Sunday, Jan 12 at 3pm. 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. RSVP harryhainscm@gmail.com."

Harry was born in Melbourne and spent time living in both London and New York, however, was most recently settled in Los Angeles. Aside from his role in supernatural Netflix series The OA, Harry was also seen in the Hotel series of American Horror Story, which aired in 2015. Harry also worked as a model and performed under the name Antiboy as a musician.

The young actor was open about his sexuality, and speaking to Boys By Girls magazine in the past confirmed that he is gender fluid. He explained: "I know that I am born male, but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels."

