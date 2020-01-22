Alex Jones has revealed she had another late night as she prepared for her eldest son Teddy's third birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, the One Show host shared a photo of her open-plan living room, filled with colourful balloons and wrapped presents. "Ready for the birthday boy in the morning," she simply wrote across the image. The doting mum shares Teddy and eight-month-old son Kit with her husband Charlie Thomson.

The birthday comes shortly after Alex revealed she had a stressful start to the week, with a trip to the doctors for youngest son Kit. The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share her relief and thanks to the NHS for looking after her little man. Alex shared a sweet snap of her little boy, who is seen relaxed and sat in a crib, playing with a colourful toy. "Perfect start to the week," she said. "He's been checked and all fine thank goodness xx #nhs to the rescue once more."

It's coming up to a month since the mum-of-two made her return to The One Show. However, Alex confessed she had "mixed feelings" when her nine-month-long maternity came to an end. To mark her highly-anticipated return to the green sofa this month, the presenter shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo with her two young sons. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram on Monday morning. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

The TV star continued: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

