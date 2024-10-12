Katie Holmes 'blessed' by family on special night after daughter Suri moves out of family home

Katie Holmes is keeping busy amid her daughter Suri's departure for university and has made a sensational return to Broadway in Our Town. But just because she's now an empty-nester, doesn't mean she's without support.

The 45-year-old was cheered on by her family as they came to watch her performance for the second night in a row on Friday.The actress took to Instagram to share the moment with her fans, as her mom, dad and other members of her family came to support her. Katie shared a photo from backstage in which she sat on some steps with her three sisters, while her parents stood nearby.

She captioned the photo: "Thank you to my family for coming to @ourtownbroadway two nights in a row! I love you and am so very blessed."

Katie looked utterly ecstatic to see her parents and sisters, who she remains close with. She regularly shares photos of her mom and dad on social media, expressing her love for them as they have supported her while she raises her daughter as a single mom.

No doubt, they've remained present even as Suri has headed to college, moving to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to attend the College of Fine Arts in Carnegie Mellon University.

Already, Suri has seen her mom perform in the Broadway show's preview, as she returned home to New York City over the weekend of September 28.

The 18-year-old reportedly cheered her mom on as one of the first people to jump to her feet with a standing ovation, according to the NY Daily News, alongside dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark and divorce attorney Ken Jewell.

Suri and Katie have a famously close bond amid the teenager's estrangement from her famous father, Tom Cruise, who agreed to cover his daughter's $65,000 annual college expenses as part of his divorce settlement.

She also notably made the decision to drop her father's surname in favor of her mom's middle name Noelle for a professional credit as she took to the stage herself.

Katie's performance in the show marks its return to Broadway after 20 years. The actress, playing Mrs Webb, is part of a star-studded cast, including The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons and fellow actress Zoey Deutch.

Already, she's seen rave reviews for her performance in the 1938 play by Thornton Wilder, following two families in the fictional town of Grover's Corners, between 1901 and 1913. This performance notably breaks the fourth wall, and features time travel and characters returning from beyond the grave.