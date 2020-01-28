She may be strutting her stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour, but Karen Hauer found some time to heap praise on her relationship with opera singer David Webb. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a snap of the pair, the professional dancer gushed: "Relationships are balanced. Two people who equal each other out and are there for one another no matter what yadayadayadayada." [sic]

Karen Hauer shared this snap with David Webb

The picture shows the couple posing on a beach, with David on the lying on the ground whilst lifting Karen in the air. "Unless there's food around," Karen later joked. "There's no 'WE' in FOOD." To which, David replied: "I love your Yadayadayada." He added: "You should have posted the one with me flying." Radio presenter Gethin Jones agreed with Karen's sweet sentiment, writing: "Not everyone can find a balance like that."

Karen, 37, was previously married to fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton, but the former couple announced their split nearly two years ago and her ex is now in a relationship with his 2018 Strictly celebrity partner, Stacey Dooley. Karen and David were first photographed just over a year ago, on Boxing Day 2018, after the singer spent the festive period with Karen and her mother in New York. They had previously been rumoured to be dating since being spotted together in February of that year.

The couple gave their first joint interview to HELLO! this November, and both shared how much they mean to each other. Karen gushed: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul." David was equally complimentary about his girlfriend, saying: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself. I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

