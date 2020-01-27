Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford spend time apart over weekend - and this is why The This Morning couple both had a wonderful time – but just not together!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford both have incredibly busy schedules, and while they enjoy nothing more than relaxing together at the weekend, they also like doing their own thing too. This weekend, Eamonn enjoyed a trip to Scotland to celebrate Burns Night. The This Morning presenter shared photos of his trip on Instagram, including a picture of him sampling Haggis at a restaurant with his friends, and another group photo of himself and his travel companions. The star also posted a picture of himself on the plane on his way back to London, and opened up about his incredible trip. He wrote: "Burns Night Celebration. Thank you Aberdeen, Braemar, The Amazing Fife Arms and Mr Ewan for your superb and warm Scottish hospitality. Over too soon. Wait to you see the size of my Haggis though!"

Eamonn Holmes enjoyed a weekend in Scotland

While Eamonn was in Scotland, Ruth enjoyed spending some quality time with her mum Joan at home in Surrey. The Loose Women panellist shared a number of videos on her Instagram account over the weekend, including one of her mum and her rescue dog Maggie relaxing on the sofa, and another of the pair playing scrabble at the table. Ruth spends as much time as possible with her mum, and enjoys having her over at the weekends for Sunday dinner. The star previously opened up about her guilt at not being able to see her mother as much as she would like due to her busy work schedule, so no doubt they enjoyed spending quality time together while Eamonn was away!

Ruth Langsford stayed at home with her mum in Surrey

Eamonn and Ruth live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, and last year Ruth described her ideal day off work, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

