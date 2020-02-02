Dancing on Ice pro Brianne Delcourt posted a sweet birthday tribute to her boyfriend Kevin Kilbane in honour of his birthday this weekend. Brianne took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to her partner as well as to her best friend, Dutch Dancing on Ice champion Alex Murphy, who happen to share the same birthday. Not only that, but while the former footballer turned 43 on Saturday, Brianne's 39th birthday was on Sunday – meaning the couple had several reasons to celebrate!

The couple started dating after being paired together on Dancing on Ice

On Saturday, Brianne posted a sweet photo showing herself and Alex standing next to each other and grinning while the Canadian's daughter Gracie, three, pulled her face into a frown. Brianne had one arm around Kevin, who smiled and clutched her hand. She captioned the affectionate picture: "To my Beau & Bessie - Happy Birthday to both of you. I love you and I’m so glad you twin today’s special day. Gracie is one lucky girl to have you both and I am double lucky. @almurph18 @kdkilbane77."

READ: Dancing on Ice's Caprice Bourret quits ahead of Sunday's show

Alex was among the first to comment, writing: "I love you," followed by a row of heart and lips emojis. Brianne's fans also shared their approval of the snap, writing: "Happy birthday guys," "What a lovely bunch xxx hope u are enjoying the double bday celebrations," and: "Great picture Brianne and good luck on Dancing on Ice tomorrow hope you and smash it, team Brianne and Kevin all the way." Brianne and Kevin became romantically involved after meeting in October when they were paired up for Dancing on Ice.

The skater posted a tribute to her boyfriend and her best friend on Instagram

MORE: Brianne Delcourt looked so different in each Dancing on Ice series – see her hairstyles

Speaking to The Mirror about their relationship, dad-of-two Kevin said: "We’ve had little time apart so it has been intense. I just never expected to fall for my partner. We’re just rolling with it at the moment." Brianne meanwhile, said that being on TV doesn't have any bearing on how well she and Kevin get along. "Home life is completely separate," she said. "We do what we have to do on the ice, then we go home and it’s back to family life. We are really happy. Gracie adores Kevin. It’s very comfortable."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.